Severe storms are possible Wednesday

There is a slight risk for severe storms over most of the area. That is a level 2 out of 5 threat. We need to stay alert.

The main threats are heavy rain, strong winds, small hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Storms will start to fire in the afternoon west of I-65. Some of those could be strong. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

They push east later in the evening, but then a more potent line moves in from the west towards midnight. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Most of this activity will be in the overnight hours, so make sure you have your phones charged and in the on position to get updates. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts