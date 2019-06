HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — You can find just about anything you want at Walmart — and in this case, something you don’t want!

A woman found a rattlesnake under some carts at the store in Hohenwald, Tenn., on Monday.

Don’t worry! She took these photos with a long lens so she didn’t have to get close to the snake.

Police were called in to “handle the situation.”