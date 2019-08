(WKRN) – Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide. ABC News reports that he was found dead in a jail cell in lower Manhattan.

The 66-year-old millionaire was facing several charges of sex trafficking. He was set to stand trial next year after authorities say he sexually abused dozens of young girls in New York and Florida.

Epstein had been on suicide watch since July 23rd when he was found unresponsive in his cell, with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted.