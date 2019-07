NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family out enjoying the nature at Radnor Lake State Park, spotted a rattlesnake in a wooded area just off a path.

A herpetology expert with the Nashville Zoo, Nick Hanna, identified the snake as a timber rattlesnake.

According to Hanna, this is one of only four venomous snake species in Tennessee.

The other venomous types include pygmy rattler, copperhead and cottonmouth (water moccasin).

*Video courtesy Iris Hu