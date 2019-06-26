Police: Nashville man arrested with hundreds of child porn files

A Nashville man is behind bars on Wednesday night after police say he was found in possession of multiple Dropbox accounts containing child pornography.

Caleb Pickens, 19, is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Pickens after detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linking four Dropbox accounts to Pickens’ residence.

Police say the accounts contained hundreds of pornographic videos and photos of minors engaging in sexual acts.

Pickens admitted to police that he used social media to communicate with other people to exchange links to Dropbox accounts and trade sexual images and videos of minors.

Pickens is being held in Davidson County Jail on a $85,000 bond.