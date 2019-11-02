Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Calloway County

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police

DEXTER, KY. (WKRN) – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.

According to reports, Kentucky State Police received a notification of the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. and are on scene at this time. 

The preliminary investigation shows multiple officers in Calloway County responded to the Dexter community reference a suspicious person.

Both the KSP CIRT team and Post 1 detectives are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 will have more online and on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar