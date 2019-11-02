Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Calloway County

DEXTER, KY. (WKRN) – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.

According to reports, Kentucky State Police received a notification of the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. and are on scene at this time.

The preliminary investigation shows multiple officers in Calloway County responded to the Dexter community reference a suspicious person.

Both the KSP CIRT team and Post 1 detectives are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

The investigation is ongoing.

