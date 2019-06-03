Hurricane season has started

Hurricane season officially started June 1st. We are watching a disturbance near Mexico that has a 60% chance of becoming tropical within the next 48 hours. Track it here.

If this storm became tropical it would be Barry. We have already had Subtropical Storm Andrea that developed before the season even started.

NOAA’s forecast is for a near average season. The forecast calls for 12 names storms, 6 becoming hurricanes, and 3 become major which means category 3 or above.

We will have to see how this forecast holds up! You can always get the latest forecast here.