Elizabeth Thomas weds longtime friend in secret ceremony

It’s happily-ever-after for Elizabeth Thomas. The 18-year-old was married on June 15.

Thomas was just 15 when she was kidnapped by her former teacher, Tad Cummins. The pair disappeared in 2017 from Columbia, TN and after 38 days, were found near a northern California commune.

Cummins pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor in 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Thomas would not disclose the location of her wedding. She said her husband is a longtime friend turned boyfriend turned fiance.

Thomas says she and her husband are now focused on being married.