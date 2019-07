Crews recovered the body of a drowning victim near Turkey Creek Marina early Saturday morning after an overnight search.

The 45-year-old man, identified as Jason Hoilman, never resurfaced after his boat got away and he jumped in after it. Officials said the man was not from this area and was renting an Airbnb nearby.

According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Dept., Hoilman’s body was found but “wasn’t the outcome we hoped.”

No other information was released.