Democrats target prescription drug affordability, access

FILE- In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. Drug companies are still raising prices for brand-name prescription medicines, just not as often or by as much as they used to, according to an Associated Press analysis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats in the New Hampshire Senate are working on a package of bills aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable and accessible.

Lawmakers say the measures will allow the importation of low-cost medications from Canada and will expand drug pricing transparency. Other bills will address the rebates that are paid to pharmacy benefit managers and will prohibit prescription drug price gouging.

Sen. Martha Fuller Clark of Portsmouth says no one should be forced to choose between their physical health and their financial health.