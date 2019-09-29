An 18-year-old shot and killed in an East Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Rosedale Avenue in East Nashville on Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to authorities, the two suspects are still on the loose.

According to reports, both suspects are described as being 17 to 18 years-old, male, skinny and six feet tall.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans with dreads and the other suspect was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans with an afro.

The investigation is ongoing.

