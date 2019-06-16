7-year-old boy dies in Coffee Co. after Father’s Day weekend tragedy

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young boy has died after a tragic Father’s Day weekend accident at his family home, authorities say.

Coffee County authorities say a father and son were riding a dirt bike in the family yard around 2:30 p.m. in the Hillsboro area of Coffee County.

Officials have now identified the boy as 7-year-old Desal Reek.

Authorities said the two ran into some barbed wire that was between two trees and the wire wrapped around the young boy’s throat.

Officials said the dad called 911 and did CPR until the child, identified as Desal Reek, was rushed to the hospital in Manchester. Reek died a short time later at the hospital. The father was not hurt.

Identities are being withheld until the family is notified.