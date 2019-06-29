4 injured, dozens displaced in Edgehill Homes fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people, including a child, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at Edgehill Homes.

Nashville Fire was called to the housing complex on Edgehill Avenue and 14th Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from one unit when they arrived on the scene. They quickly attacked the fire, according to officers on the scene, and searched the unit rescuing one person who was unconscious.

A commander on scene told News 2 three other people self-evacuated, including a child. The victims are related, according to firefighters. Two of the people hurt are in critical condition.

Power is being shut down to the entire building and there are dozens of residents without a place to stay because of this fire.

The American Red Cross is helping with those displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRN for updates.