Police identify man killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire in North Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, officers responded to the scene on Mason Salem Drive around 2 p.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He later died.

The victim has now been identified as William R. Summers Jr., 21, of Hockett Drive.

William R. Summers Jr. (MNPD)

Witnesses told police that Summers was involved in an argument with at least one suspect before gunfire was exchanged.

There was also a gray Mustang surrounded by crime scene tape at the scene.

Police are now looking for two suspects.

North Precinct detectives are currently interviewing neighbors for potential leads, and officials said they were tracking potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.