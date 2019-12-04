Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Girlfriend of teen charged with helping him escape Juvenile Justice Center
Top Stories
Several products from Trader Joe’s are being recalled over possible listeria contamination
Georgia woman charged with TennCare fraud and services theft
Greeneville ‘spree killer’ suspect pleads not guilty in Florida
Vancouver neighbors hear loud ‘pop,’ find dead bald eagle
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Holiday Scambusters
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
The biggest threat to the Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Bear Spotting: Common mistakes to avoid when seeing bears in the Smokies
Top Stories
PHOTOS: A visual history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
PHOTOS: A tour around Cades Cove loop
The history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Charlie’s Bunion: A unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Cory Curtis: Week 14 NFL Power Rankings
Top Stories
Lightning drop Predators in overtime 3-2
Top Stories
Titans add cornerback Tramaine Brock
Talking Titans playoff chances
Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 31-17 win at Indianapolis
WATCH: Turron Davenport breaks down the Titans win over the Colts
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman found ‘brutally’ murdered inside Madison counseling center
Test Livestream
Test Livestream
Test
Test Post
Don't Miss
Vancouver neighbors hear loud ‘pop,’ find dead bald eagle
Permanent hair dye, chemical straighteners may increase breast cancer risk
Loaded gun inside baby gift bought at Florida thrift store
Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019
Shocked? Electric eel powers aquarium’s Christmas lights
Woman found ‘brutally’ murdered inside Madison counseling center
Animal shelter in Benton County shuts down due to parvovirus
Trending Stories
Nashville woman responds to Facebook group accusing her of scamming
Woman found ‘brutally’ murdered inside Madison counseling center
Girlfriend of teen charged with helping him escape Juvenile Justice Center
Several products from Trader Joe’s are being recalled over possible listeria contamination
Officials say Four Seasons Hotel construction progressing ‘exceptionally well’
Community Calendar