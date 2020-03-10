Tennessee Strong: Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Tracking Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
FEMA opens Nashville intake center to aid tornado victims
Top Stories
Man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run that injured Madison 12-year-old
Answering questions about the ever-changing deadlines for CBA vote, franchise tag
Maps show path and destruction of Middle Tennessee tornadoes
In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Tennessee Strong
Top Stories
Former students, teacher recall tornado racing toward Station Camp High School
Video
Top Stories
“Super Tuesday” tornado outbreak brings back haunting memories for survivors
Video
Top Stories
Macon County family describes being hit by EF-1 tornado
Video
Letters from student victims to their principal after elementary school bombing uncovered after 63 years
Video
Family calls Arrington water rescue scariest moment of their lives
Video
Lawrence County family recounts terrifying moments during early February storm outbreak
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Answering questions about the ever-changing deadlines for CBA vote, franchise tag
Top Stories
BMS officials monitoring coronavirus ahead of spring race, asking fans to practice good hygiene
Video
Top Stories
The NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS close locker room access to media over coronavirus concerns
NFLPA extends CBA voting deadline
‘Business as usual’ for the Predators amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Portland blanks Nashville SC 1-0
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Dickson County Schools
1
of
/
2
Closings
Lighthouse Christian School
2
of
/
2
Tennessee Strong: Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak