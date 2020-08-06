TN Primary Election Results: Aug. 6, 2020

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Unsolved Tennessee
Top Stories
Crews break ground on new multifamily housing complex in the Gulch
Gallery
Election Results: Tennessee Primary
Live
San Diego County to provide free coronavirus testing at border crossing
Video
2 promising U.S.-produced vaccines fight Covid-19 differently
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
BMI Jam Sessions
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Preds Foundation helps turn ice into artwork at Bridgestone Arena
Video
Top Stories
MTSU football announces two-game series against Troy for 2020 season
Video
Top Stories
Vic Beasley does not opt out or show up for Titans
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson: 8.5.20
Video
Predators fall to Coyotes 4-1, now on the brink of elimination
Newsmaker: High School Fall Sports are returning
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
TN Primary Election Results: Aug. 6, 2020
Don't Miss
Crews break ground on new multifamily housing complex in the Gulch
Gallery
Election Results: Tennessee Primary
Live
San Diego County to provide free coronavirus testing at border crossing
Video
2 promising U.S.-produced vaccines fight Covid-19 differently
Video
Preds Foundation helps turn ice into artwork at Bridgestone Arena
Video
An inside look at Wilson County’s newest school, Green Hill High
Video
Tennessee Valley Authority rescinds outsourcing
Trending Stories
Election Results: Tennessee Primary
Live
Tennessee sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths
New stimulus check plan would give more money to families
Video
Police: Mt. Juliet woman mad about car wash vacuum waves gun at juvenile employee
Attorney: Baby Joe may still be alive
Video