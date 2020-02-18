Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast

The Nashville area Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting its annual Lifesaver Breakfast with some special guests this year.

News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will serve as chairperson for the 2020 Lifesaver Breakfast. Danielle has the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal, which is the highest seal a meteorologist can have and currently serves on the American Meteorological Society Board of Broadcast.

Keynote Speaker

The keynote speaker for the Lifesaver Breakfast will be The Weather Channel’s storm chasing meteorologist Jim Cantore. Cantore has been one of the nation’s most respected and renowned meteorologists for the past 30 years. Cantore has covered major weather events such as Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Matthew, Irma, and Dorian.

The Lifesaver Breakfast hosts Nashville’s most influential business and community leaders in order to share the important mission of the American Red Cross. The annual breakfast is instrumental in raising the financial resources necessary to provide the core humanitarian services offered by the Red Cross.

The Lifesaver Breakfast will be held on April 1, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

To purchase tickets or donate, click here.