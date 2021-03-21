Tennessee’s most devastating weather events that happened in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Volatile is one way to describe the weather in March as the seasons transition from winter to spring.

Erratic weather patterns are evident in our state’s history as March also marks some of the most devastating natural disasters to be recorded from tornadoes to blizzards.

1913 Tornado Outbreak

Five tornadoes touched down March 13, 1913.

At least 9 people were killed.

One F3 traveled 50-miles across Giles, Marshall, and Rutherford Counties, killing 7, and injuring 50.

Heavy rainfall also led to extensive water damage and some flooding.

March 13, 1913: Wilson Hill School after it was destroyed by a tornado. Shows the students in front of the remains of the building the next day. Teacher, Mary Wilson, was killed. Marshall County.

1925 Tornado Outbreak

Happened same day as the infamous Tri-State (Missouri, Indiana, Illinois) Tornado of March 18, 1925.

3 deadly tornadoes left at least 42 people dead and dozens others injured in Middle Tennessee.

An estimated F4 touched down in Sumner County, killing 27 or more – making it one of the deadliest in Middle Tennessee history.

March 18, 1925: Site of Allison home after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

March 18, 1925: Site of Liberty Church after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

March 18, 1925: Site of Durham home after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

March 18, 1925: Site of Brown home after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

March 18, 1925: Site of Holmes home after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

March 18, 1925: Site of Hughes home after being struck by a tornado. Sumner County.

1942 Tornado Outbreak

Multiple F3 tornadoes touched.

There are a total of 8 fatalities and nearly a 100 injuries.

Greenhouse at Western State Hospital after it was hit by a tornado. The building is demolished.

1993 Blizzard “Superstorm”

Storm of the century.

Jamestown received the high snowfall total at 26 inches.

Crossville set a station record of 20.5 inches of snow.

Allardt set its own one day record at 14.1 inches.

The storm claimed the lives of 14 people in Tennessee.

