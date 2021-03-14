Remembering the 1993 Superstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — This week marks the 28th anniversary of one of the most prolific winter events in Middle Tennessee.

Conditions were just right for the 1993 Superstorm to be a monster.

A strong area of low pressure, and the jet stream were projecting significant amounts of moisture from the gulf.

It was the perfect storm. Snow drooped on 21 states from Florida to New England.

While the effects of this brutal storm stretched all the way up and down the East Coast, the highest snow totals were actually right here in Tennessee.

Mount Leconte saw 60 inches of snow. That’s five feet that 5′ they were dealing with up in the mountains.

Closer to home, the numbers looked different, but still impressive, especially for the plateau.

Jamestown and Crossville saw 26 inches and 20.5 inches of snow.

Monterey recorded 14.5 inches, and even Metro Nashville put 2.8 inches on the board.

While that 2.8 inches doesn’t seem like much in comparison, it was more than enough to lead to serious trouble for the city.

Trouble like whipping winds and heavy snowfall damaging infrastructure and causing car crashes.

More than ten million people lost power across the Eastern United States. A dangerous fact in itself, as temperatures around the storm dropped far below freezing.

Worse yet, the storm became deadly. It claimed the lives of 14 people in Tennessee. More than 200 people died in total.

While March is categorized as part of meteorological spring, the right system at the right time can bring devastating winter conditions, to the South.

That was exactly the case in 1993.