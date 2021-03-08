Remembering Opryland: Take a ride on the Wabash Cannonball coaster

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — With the new season knocking on the door and warmer weather around the corner, many more outdoor activities are to be had. News 2 takes you down memory lane with some archive footage of a pastime for many Tennesseans.

It was around this time of year when thrill-seekers looked forward to the season opening of Opryland U.S.A. The park operated from 1972 to 1997. There were many attractions that kept millions of people coming back each year, including the Wabash Cannonball roller coaster. It was the second roller coaster to be added to the park.

Enjoy that ride? Take a ride on the Flume Zoom here.

