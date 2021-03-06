Remembering Opryland: Take a ride on the Flume Zoom!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — For 25 years, Opryland U.S.A. attracted millions of people each year to Music City.

The amusement park operated from 1972 to 1997. It offered thrill rides, live entertainment and more to draw in families from all across the country, especially the South.

This weekend, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane. We dust off archived video from 1995 that a News 2 crew captured as they road on the Flume Zoom! The ride was later renamed the Dulcimer Splash.

Do you have any photos or videos from your time at Opryland U.S.A? Please share them with us. You can click on the submit button below or email us at pix@wkrn.com.

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

1972: Tennessee Department of Conservation Photograph Collection

Early steam engine, ca. 1885, on display at Opryland Theme Park.

1972: The store sign reads, “General Store” and “We Sell Everything.”

This year News 2 is celebrating Tennessee’s 225 years of history as the state’s birthday approaches in June. Learn more about the Tennessee State Library and Archives here.