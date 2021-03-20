Remembering Opryland: Stuck in the 90s

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Bright colors, over-sized shirts, high-wasted pants, and Keds, all telltale signs of the 90’s style of clothing. While cell phones at the time didn’t have the high-tech ability to capture the now retro look, our News 2 cameras did.

Recently, News 2 has been providing you archive video from inside Opryland U.S.A. during the summer of 1995.

From thrill rides to live entertainment, the park had it all for families to enjoy.

This latest video highlights the epitome of kid’s clothing in that era, as parkgoers “twist the day away.”

Opryland operated from 1975 to 1997. For many Tennesseans, visiting the park was a yearly tradition – now greatly missed.

As we’ve shared our memories with you inside the amusement park, we’ve asked for your photos too. Thank you for submitting your memories!