Remembering Opryland: Stuck in the 90s

Tennessee 225

A Blast from the Past

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Bright colors, over-sized shirts, high-wasted pants, and Keds, all telltale signs of the 90’s style of clothing. While cell phones at the time didn’t have the high-tech ability to capture the now retro look, our News 2 cameras did.

Recently, News 2 has been providing you archive video from inside Opryland U.S.A. during the summer of 1995.

From thrill rides to live entertainment, the park had it all for families to enjoy.

This latest video highlights the epitome of kid’s clothing in that era, as parkgoers “twist the day away.”

Opryland operated from 1975 to 1997. For many Tennesseans, visiting the park was a yearly tradition – now greatly missed.

As we’ve shared our memories with you inside the amusement park, we’ve asked for your photos too. Thank you for submitting your memories!

  • Rebecca Sublett and her friend outside the Hangman. Rebecca worked at Opryland the last 2 seasons.
  • Kathy Meredith shares photos of her family trip when the park celebrated 15 seasons in 1990.
  • Kathy Meredith shares photos of her family trip when the park celebrated 15 seasons in 1990.
  • Kathy Meredith shares photos of her family trip when the park celebrated 15 seasons in 1990.
  • Kathy Meredith shares photos of her family trip when the park celebrated 15 seasons in 1990.
  • Kathy Meredith shares photos of her family trip when the park celebrated 15 seasons in 1990.
  • Ann McKinney snaps a photo at the Kids’ Performance in 1997.
  • Ann McKinney snaps a shot of the Hangman ride.
  • Ann McKinney said, “My daughter is talking to’Tree Ella’ on the last night Opryland was open.
  • Kris Nagel throwback photo riding the Flume Zoom!
  • Anna Peoples shares a photo of her mother at the park back ca. 1975-76.
  • Anna Peoples shares signed playbill from Show Time! Opryland USA.
  • Anna Peoples shares map of entertainment venues at the park.
  • Anna Peoples shares list of shows and times at the park.
  • Anna Peoples shares rendering of the Grand Ole Opry house to be built at the park.

Continuing Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories