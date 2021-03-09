Remembering Opryland: Get splashed by the Old Mill Scream!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The Old Mill Scream, The Hangman, The Flume Zoom, The Wabash Cannonball – all roller coasters that many remember at Opryland U.S.A.

This week News 2 has been taking you down memory lane bringing back some of your old favorites, like the Old Mill Scream.

Opryland operated for 25 years in Nashville. It was closed in 1997, and now the Opry Mills Mall stands in its place.

If you enjoyed that ride, then check out the Flume Zoom and the Wabash Cannonball.

Do you have any photos or videos from your time at Opryland U.S.A? Please share them with us. You can click on the submit button below or email us at pix@wkrn.com.