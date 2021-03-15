PHOTOS: The Hermitage through 2 centuries

Two views of the Hermitage, home of Pres. Andrew Jackson. At left is entrance gate, with horse and carriage visible; at left is the residence

HERMITAGE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A big celebration happening March 15th at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

The historical landmark has many activities planned to celebrate the seventh President of the United States 254th Birthday.

According to the Tennessee State Library and Archives, The Hermitage is a Greek Revival mansion.

It was built in 1819, expanded in 1831, and rebuilt after a fire in 1834.

News 2 takes a look back at Jackson’s home and how it has stood tall for more than two centuries with photos from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.