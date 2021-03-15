PHOTOS: The Hermitage through 2 centuries

Tennessee 225

Looking Back

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two views of the Hermitage, home of Pres. Andrew Jackson. At left is entrance gate, with horse and carriage visible; at left is the residence

HERMITAGE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A big celebration happening March 15th at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

The historical landmark has many activities planned to celebrate the seventh President of the United States 254th Birthday.

According to the Tennessee State Library and Archives, The Hermitage is a Greek Revival mansion.

It was built in 1819, expanded in 1831, and rebuilt after a fire in 1834.

News 2 takes a look back at Jackson’s home and how it has stood tall for more than two centuries with photos from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

  • Front view of The Hermitage, showing a group of unidentified individuals on the front lawn
  • Rear view of The Hermitage
  • 1952: View of the north rear elevation at The Hermitage
  • 1942: Front porch at The Hermitage
  • Detail of the column capitals located on the front portico of The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of the main entrance door at The Hermitage
  • View of the back of the Hermitage showing the well
  • Two views of the Hermitage, home of Pres. Andrew Jackson. At left is entrance gate, with horse and carriage visible; at left is the residence
  • An engraved view of The Hermitage and the surrounding grounds
  • An engraved view of The Hermitage
  • Composite of several scenes of The Hermitage. “Memento of the Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee, the Home of Andrew Jackson.”
  • 1880: Composite scenes of the tomb of President Jackson; The Hermitage; the room in which Andrew Jackson died; Jackson’s original log home; sword and chair; carriage
  • Reproduction of a rare print made March 29, 1856, showing the Hermitage and its cypress tree-lined driveway and grounds
  • Christmas at The Hermitage, 1825
  • Steel engraving: “‘The Hermitage,’ near Nashville, Tennessee, Home of ANDREW JACKSON, With official portrait engraved from copy of original in steel.”
  • Two views, one of the front of The Hermitage and one of Jackson’s Tomb
  • 1938: Photographic copy of an engraving showing a view of the Hermitage and grounds
  • Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), with the Hermitage on the reverse
  • Oval portrait of Andrew Jackson (1767-1845) with a small image of the Hermitage, his residence, below
  • Painted portrait of John Coffee (Friend of Jackson) in frame, which hangs at the Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson
  • Detailed view of the wall painting between the door to the passage and the front wall of The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of the wall painting between the door to the rear portico and the door to the passage at The Hermitage
  • View of the mantel located in General Jackson’s library at The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of the mantel in the dining room at The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of the mantel in General Jackson’s room at The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of the mantel in Steward’s room, located at The Hermitage
  • Detail of the mantel located in the back parlor of The Hermitage
  • Interior view of the stair in the service hall of The Hermitage
  • 1968: Interior view of the dining room at The Hermitage, showing Old Hickory
  • 1968: Interior view of the double parlor, located at The Hermitage
  • 1968: Interior view of General Jackson’s bedroom at The Hermitage
  • Detailed view of plaster ornaments on ceiling, chandelier, and plaster cornice of the back parlor at The Hermitage
  • 1875: Log cabin built by Andrew Jackson that was his first residence at the Hermitage
  • 1900: Admiral and Mrs. George Dewey with others on the porch of the Hermitage
  • The church built by Andrew Jackson for his wife Rachel, at the Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee
  • Interior view of the church located on The Hermitage grounds, looking north
  • 1945: Ceremonies held at the tomb of Andrew Jackson at the Hermitage on June 8, 1945, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Jackson’s death. Shows rifle squad of the Tennessee State Guard firing presidential salute
  • Andrew Jackson’s tomb at the Hermitage
  • The Confederate Cemetery at the Hermitage
  • A historical interpretation sign at the Hermitage, detailing the background history of the original cabins
  • View of the outbuildings located at The Hermitage, showing the Jackson home built in 1804, home of Jackson when he won the Battle of New Orleans
  • 1938: Three visitors at Uncle Alfred’s Cabin or servants’ quarters at the Hermitage, the former home of President Andrew Jackson, near Nashville, Tennessee
  • 1938:The Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee; former home of President Andrew Jackson
  • 1940: A group photograph of the “See Tennessee Tour” group at the Hermitage
  • 1940: The “See Tennessee Tour” walking through the front hall of the Hermitage
  • 1941: Aerial view of the grounds of the Hermitage, home of Pres. Andrew Jackson, near Nashville, Tennessee
  • 1941: Rachel’s Garden at the Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee
  • 1953: The Hermitage near Nashville, Tennessee. Front façade (front left angled view)
  • 1967: Inside view of The Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson, showing President & Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson and Governor and Mrs. Buford Ellington
  • 1967: Side view of The Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson
  • 1967: Front view of The Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson
  • 1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson’s visit to Nashville. Shows view of front grounds from the front portico of The Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson
  • 1967: First Lady Lady Bird Johnson speaks with Nashville mayor Beverly Briley and an unidentified woman at the Hermitage
  • 1967: A female spectator in the crowd at the Hermitage for Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson’s speech, holding an umbrella. A baby in a stroller is next to her

Continuing Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories