NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — 70 years ago this weekend much of Tennessee was buried under snow and ice. The winter storm was named The Great Blizzard of 1951. But, it wasn’t actually a blizzard.

Take a look back at some of the incredible photos that captured that time in Tennessee’s history.



Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee State Capitol Building, in the winter. Photographed during the Blizzard of 1951.

Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee State Capitol Building, in the winter. Photographed during the Blizzard of 1951.

Nashville, Tenn. A wintertime scene on the State Capitol grounds, showing the Jackson monument.

Nashville, Tenn. Snow-Laden Automobiles, Nashville, Tennessee, 1951 Ralph Morrissey Collection.

Nashville, Tenn. View of Snow-Covered Street & Ice on Trees, Nashville, Tennessee, 1951 Ralph Morrissey Collection.

Nashville, Tenn. Unidentified Persons Surveying Neighborhood, Nashville, Tennessee, 1951 Ralph Morrissey Collection.

Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. Hay Long High School. The ground is covered with snow and the trees are covered with ice.

Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. Greenwood Street. The street and houses are covered with snow.

Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. Williams Funeral Home. The ground is covered with snow.

Milan, Tenn. Williamson Street with 18 inches of snow. The Ritz Theater is on the right. The movie showing is Blue Lagoon. Also shows Carter’s Pharmacy and Harris Jeweler.

Milan, Tenn. Williamson Street with 18 inches of snow. The Ritz Theater is on the left. Also shows Carter’s Pharmacy, Combs Jewelers, Pittsburgh Paints and Harris Jewelers.

Paris, Tenn. Street scene showing Buck Christopher’s Service Station and the Porter home. There is deep snow on the ground.

Waverly, Tenn. Hotel Dixieland on Church Street. There is snow on the ground. 1950s.

Ripley, Tenn. Street scene showing two men standing on the back of a plow that is being used to plow snow off the street. The plow is being pulled by a tractor.

2/3/51 A view of the Fall Creek Falls in the wintertime.

News 2 Meteorologist Mary Mays learns more about the storm and why it wasn’t a blizzard from the National Weather Service in THIS story.