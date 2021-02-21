PHOTOS: Negro League Baseball in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Jim Gilliam are just a few of the big names in baseball history that once stepped up to the plate in Nashville.

They were players for Negro League Baseball teams. One of America’s most historic baseball stadiums was Sulphur Dell. It was home to Nashville’s Negro League. That stadium was demolished in the 1960s, but First Horizon Park pays homage to its legacy.

Take a look at these Tennessee State Library and Archives photos and others with connections to Negro League Baseball in Tennessee.

  • Zinc company Negro League baseball team, Jefferson City, Tennessee, 1930s. Looking Back at Tennessee Collection
  • Tennessee State Technical and Agricultural School for Colored Boys baseball team, Pikeville, Tennessee, 1950s GP 47, Frank Goad Clement Papers
  • Jackie Robinson, ca. 1947-1956 Library Photograph Collection
  • Sulphur Dell Stadium under construction, Nashville, Tennessee, February 16, 1927 Marr and Holman Records
  • Panoramic view of the Sulphur Dell grandstand, Nashville, Tennessee, 1927 Marr and Holman Records
  • The 1937 flood of Nashville, Tennessee. Sulphur Dell Baseball Park is seen in the middle. Dept. of Conservation Photograph Collection
  • Sulphur Dell Stadium parking lot, Nashville, Tennessee, ca. 1940s Library Photograph Collection
  • Aerial photograph (looking northeast) of Capitol Hill with Sulphur Dell Stadium in the background, Nashville, Tennessee, ca. 1942 Library Photograph Collection
  • Sulphur Dell baseball park, showing main entrance and outside of grandstands
  • Nashville Elite Giants. Photo Courtesy: Kimbro Family

