PHOTOS: Minnie Pearl through the decades

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — “How-dee! I’m just so proud to be here!” Minnie Pearl’s famous quote will echo through the ages. The legendary comedian and historian has left a lasting impact on the country music world and Tennessee.
Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon or Minnie Pearl, was born in Centerville in 1912 and passed away in 1996. In her time, she was the queen of country comedy and a pioneer for women in comedy.
News 2's Alex Corradetti takes a deeper dive into Minnie Pearl's life and legacy. "On Minnie Pearl's Hall of Fame plaque there is no death because Sarah intended to be eternal. I think it would behoove everyone to remember her personality, to remember all that she accomplished for herself, all that she did for country music, for Nashville, and beyond," emphasized Vice President of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Brenda Colladay.