PHOTOS: Minnie Pearl through the decades

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — “How-dee! I’m just so proud to be here!” Minnie Pearl’s famous quote will echo through the ages. The legendary comedian and historian has left a lasting impact on the country music world and Tennessee.

Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon or Minnie Pearl, was born in Centerville in 1912 and passed away in 1996. In her time, she was the queen of country comedy and a pioneer for women in comedy.

Country star Minnie Pearl appears on stage at the Rotary International convention in New York’s Madison Square Garden, June 8, 1959. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Minnie Pearl of Grand Old Opry Company performs during USA night at Overseas Press Club on Nov. 20, 1956. From left are Master of Ceremonies Ben Grauer; Minnie Pearl, of Nashville, showing her long stockings; Musician Eddie Condon, and actor Ray Middleton. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, left, gathers with Atty. Gen. John Mitchell, his wife Martha, and Minnie Pearl, second from right, prior to an American newspaper womens club dinner in Washington Monday, May 24, 1971. Martha was honored as headliner of the year 1970-71. (AP Photo/John Rous)

Minnie Pearl at the Grand Ole Opry, Courtesy TSLA

American actors Grandpa Jones (1913 – 1998) and Minnie Pearl (1912 – 1996) in a promotional portrait for the television program, ‘Hee Haw,’ circa 1978. (Photo by NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Country stars Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl perform during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Comedian Minnie Pearl performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Country stars Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff perform during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Country music stars Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl perform during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Minnie Pearl performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. Man at left is unidentified. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Roy Acuff, ?the king of country music,? is celebrating his 50th year as a performer on Oct. 5, 1981. Acuff, 78, has spent 43 of those years on the famed Grand Ole Opry. Here he laughs with long-time friend and fellow entertainer, Minnie Pearl. (AP Photo)

Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)

Country comedienne Minnie Pearl who has often poked fun at herself because of frustration with men, cuts the cake with her husband, Henry Cannon, at their 37th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1977 at the Grand Ole Opry House at Nashville, Tenn. At right is the ?king of country music,? Roy Acuff, a longtime family friend. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Henry Cannon, better known as ?Minnie Pearl? of the Grand Ole Opry, stands with Rep. William Boner, D-Tenn., left, and Rep. Albert A. Gore, D-Tenn., at a Capitol Hill meeting of the House subcommittee on communications on Thursday, May 18, 1979. (AP Photo/ John Duricka)

Mrs. Henry Cannon, aka ?Minnie Pearl,? shares a laugh with Rep. William Boner, D-Tenn., during a meeting of the House subcommittee on communications on Thursday, May 17, 1979 in Washington. (AP Photo/ John Duricka)

Comedienne Minnie Pearl goes cheek to cheek with the reigning Miss America, Elizabeth Ward in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 23, 1981. Both will appear on the television show, ?Nashville Palace,? on October 24. (AP Photo)

Minnie Pearl is interviewed at party for her 70th birthday at Governor?s Mansion at Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 25, 1982. At right of Pearl is Tenn. Gov. Lamar Alexander and at left is Roy Acuff, co-host of the celebration. (AP Photo)

Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl, left, holds home made quilt with six of the nation?s Governors in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, July 28, 1984 prior to a trip to Minnie?s home town of Grinder?s Switch. Governors, from left are, Richard Riley, South Carolina; Robert Orr, Indiana; Lamar Alexander, Tenn.; Christopher Bond, Missouri; Dick Thornburgh, Penn and Scott Matheson, Utah. They are attending the National Governor?s Conference. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)

Nissan President and Chief Executive Marvin Runyon presents the first U.S. made 1987 Nissan Sentra with Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl at the Smyrna, Tennessee Nissan plant Tuesday Aug. 13, 1987. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

L-R: American musicians Minnie Pearl, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson smile together at an unidentified event, 1980s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Minnie Pearl in 1986. (AP Photo)

Minnie Pearl (center) poses with country vocal winners, K.T. Oslin (left) and Randy Travis on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1989 in Los Angeles at the 31st Grammy Awards. Oslin?s song, ?Hold Me? was also chosen best country song. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

News 2's Alex Corradetti takes a deeper dive into Minnie Pearl's life and legacy. "On Minnie Pearl's Hall of Fame plaque there is no death because Sarah intended to be eternal. I think it would behoove everyone to remember her personality, to remember all that she accomplished for herself, all that she did for country music, for Nashville, and beyond," emphasized Vice President of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Brenda Colladay.