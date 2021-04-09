PHOTOS: Elvis, The King, rules the Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — In 1961, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘N Roll, visited the Tennessee State Capitol where he was honored.

He was given the title of “Honorary Colonel” – one of the highest honors bestowed in the state of Tennessee.

He also met with the family of Governor Buford Ellington and other dignitaries. Ellington was Governor from 1959 to 1963 and again from 1967 to 1971.

March 1961: Elvis Presley, Gov. Buford Ellington. Joint Convention, Tennessee General Assembly. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley and Gov. Buford Ellington’s staff, Tennessee State Capitol, Nashville, Tennessee. The governor’s daughter, Ann (later Ann Ellington Wagner), is at left. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley visiting the Tennessee State Capitol, posing with unidentified man. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley and the Jordanaires visit Gov. Buford Ellington at the Tennessee State Capitol. The Jordanaires are accompanied by their wives, while Gov. Ellington’s daughter Ann stands to the left of Elvis. Pictured (L-R): Jean Stoker, Gordon Stoker, Charlsie Matthews, Neal Matthews, Ann Ellington (later Ann Ellington Wagner), Elvis Presley, Dot Hawkins, Gov Buford Ellington, Hoyt Hawkins, Marilyn Walker, Ray Walker. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley visiting the Tennessee State Capitol, Nashville, Tennessee. He is pictured with Governor Buford Ellington’s daughter, Ann (later Ann Ellington Wagner), and an unidentified young boy. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley visiting the Tennessee State Capitol, posing with Governor Buford Ellington and staff. Governor Buford Ellington’s daughter, Ann (later Ann Ellington Wagner), stands beside of Elvis. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

March 1961: Elvis Presley visiting the Tennessee State Capitol, Nashville, Tennessee. He is standing with an unidentified police officer. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

