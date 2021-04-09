PHOTOS: Elvis, The King, rules the Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — In 1961, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘N Roll, visited the Tennessee State Capitol where he was honored.
He was given the title of “Honorary Colonel” – one of the highest honors bestowed in the state of Tennessee.
He also met with the family of Governor Buford Ellington and other dignitaries. Ellington was Governor from 1959 to 1963 and again from 1967 to 1971.
All year News 2 celebrates Tennessee’s 225 years of statehood with special reports on the people, places, and events that have shaped our great state.