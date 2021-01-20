List of Presidents from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Tennessee is unique in the diversity that stretches between our borders. So much so, it's hard to find a town that doesn’t have a claim to fame.

“There’s Middle Tennessee, East Tennessee, West Tennessee. No other state has specific divisions,” said Lee Curtis, Communication and legislative liaison for the Tennessee State Museum. “If you’re from Middle Tennessee and you’re a Tennessean, or if you’re from West Tennessee and you’re a Tennessean, you say ‘I’m from West Tennessee.’ You just don’t say I’m from Tennessee.”