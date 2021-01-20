List of Presidents from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Three U.S. Presidents claim Tennessee as their home.
Andrew Jackson
- 7th President of the United States (1829-1837)
- Sought to be representative of the common man
- Major General in Tennessee Militia and later Confederate Army
- Purchased “The Hermitage” plantation and owned slaves
- Jacksonian Democracy coined from time in the White House
- Known for getting into duels
- 1835 survived first assassination attempt of a sitting President
James K. Polk
- 11th President of the United States (1845-1849)
- Aka “The Dark Horse,” the last of the Jacksonians in the White House
- “Absentee” cotton planter and inherited slaves
- 1846 Treaty of Oregon, ended joint occupancy of the Pacific Northwest with Britain
- 1846-1848 Mexican-American War, followed annexation of Texas
- 1848 Mexico ceded New Mexico and California
- Governor of Tennessee (1839-1841)
- Buried at the Tennessee State Capitol
Andrew Johnson
- 17th President of the United States (1865-1869)
- Gained office following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln
- Hero in the North, traitor in the South for remaining in the Senate when Tennessee seceded
- 1868 impeached by the House of Representatives but acquitted in the Senate
- Did not encourage states to ratify the 14th Amendment
- Alaska Purchase main accomplishment
- Governor of Tennessee (1853-1857)