List of Presidents from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Three U.S. Presidents claim Tennessee as their home.

Andrew Jackson

  • 7th President of the United States (1829-1837)
  • Sought to be representative of the common man
  • Major General in Tennessee Militia and later Confederate Army
  • Purchased “The Hermitage” plantation and owned slaves
  • Jacksonian Democracy coined from time in the White House
  • Known for getting into duels
  • 1835 survived first assassination attempt of a sitting President

James K. Polk

  • 11th President of the United States (1845-1849)
  • Aka “The Dark Horse,” the last of the Jacksonians in the White House
  • “Absentee” cotton planter and inherited slaves
  • 1846 Treaty of Oregon, ended joint occupancy of the Pacific Northwest with Britain
  • 1846-1848 Mexican-American War, followed annexation of Texas
  • 1848 Mexico ceded New Mexico and California
  • Governor of Tennessee (1839-1841)
  • Buried at the Tennessee State Capitol

Andrew Johnson

  • 17th President of the United States (1865-1869)
  • Gained office following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln
  • Hero in the North, traitor in the South for remaining in the Senate when Tennessee seceded
  • 1868 impeached by the House of Representatives but acquitted in the Senate
  • Did not encourage states to ratify the 14th Amendment
  • Alaska Purchase main accomplishment
  • Governor of Tennessee (1853-1857)

