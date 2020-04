NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has launched their market option during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The market, called “Taziki’s Market Essentials,” features five categories: produce, meats, dairy/breads/dry goods, deli sides/dressings and beverages.

The grocery items are available for pick-up or delivery in Nashville.

You can view the market and place your order by clicking here. You can also download the Taziki’s app.