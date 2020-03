NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Farmer’s Market is offering a drive-thru service where you can get items from your favorite merchants without even leaving your car.

All you have to do is contact the vendor and preorder any food or items you may need. After that, show up to the farmer’s market on Saturdays, beginning March 28. The drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

For a list of available vendors and their contact information, click here.