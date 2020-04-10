Local restaurants offering Easter take-out

Amerigo – is offering family-style eggs bakes! Customers can order egg bakes and sides a la carte or can be combined to “build-your-own-brunch” for $12 per person. All egg bakes can feed six to eight people. Costs range from $25-$30 for egg bakes and $7-$15 for sides.

Capitol Grille is offering a specialized Easter menu to-go. The meal is $45 per person (a two-person minimum) and will include a soup or salad, two entrees, three sides, and one dessert. Curbside pick-up and delivery are both available. Call (615) 244-3121 for more information.

Loveless Cafe is offering southern favorites to-go for Easter. Customers can choose from a menu featuring an 8lb smoked pork butt fully cooked, mashed potatoes with gravy, mac & cheese, and more. Family meals of smoked pulled pork and/or country fried chicken tenders with two sides and biscuits will also be available. Day-of pick-up and drive-thru available on Sunday, April 12, 2020: 8:00am to 8:00pm. Call: (615) 810-9723 for more information.

Pinewood Social is offering Easter family-packs in a serving size of three for $75 and a serving size of six for $150. The family packs include prime rib, grilled asparagus salad, potato gratin, dinner rolls, and chocolate cream pies from Dozen Bakery. Both packs have the option to add on a bottle of wine. Customers can choose from Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Hugh Baby’s is offering a variety of “big boxes” filled with cheeseburgers, fries, fried chicken, combinations, and more! The boxes are available for curbside pick-up and delivery via DoorDash. The costs range from $15-$47.50.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que is offering an Easter meal to feed four to six people. The meal will include smoked ham, mac and cheese, green beans, banana pudding, and more! The cost is $94.99. Reheating instructions will be provided. Fill out order form here.

Ludlow & Prime in Brentwood is offering an Easter menu. Click here to view the menu.

Puckett’s Franklin offering to-go packs that feed 4-6 people. Includes 2 pounds of meat, your choice of 2 sides, and a choice of bread. The to-go pack starts at $49.

Joe’s Crab Shack offering an Easter menu. Pre-orders available on family-style meals to-go. Click here for menu.

Bonefish Grill is offering Easter Dinner Family Bundles ($65) for up to five people, that include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Bacon Mac and Cheese + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert Duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and Cookies. Additionally, guests can add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $15 (carryout only).

For more take out options, Click here.