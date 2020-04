NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fazoli’s says this week they are offering their family meal for $19.99.

The meal deal includes family-sized Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara, a whole Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza, a gallon of tea or lemonade and 16 breadsticks.

The offer is only available for takeout.

To redeem, guests must use the code SUPERDEAL when checking out. Click here to order online.