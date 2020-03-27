Biscuit Love launches pantry with online ordering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local Nashville hotspot Biscuit Love has opened a pantry in the wake of the COIVD-19 Pandemic.
Biscuit Love is accepting online orders, just click here to order.
LOCATIONS: Gulch – 316 11th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203
Hillsboro Village – 2001 Belcourt Avenue Nashville, TN, 37212
Downtown Franklin – 132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin, TN, 37064
Store Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily due to COVID-19 Pandemic.
A few of the items available include (all are available via online ordering):
- Benton’s Bacon
- Bear Creek Ground Beef
- Willow Farms Eggs
- TN Real Milk, Buttermilk, and Cream
- Muletown All-Purpose Blend Coffee
Also available from the Biscuit Love Pantry, a few items straight from the BL menus:
- Biscuit Love Sausage seasoning
- Biscuit Love Love Dust
- Biscuit Love Chai Mix
- Biscuit Love Jam Jars
- Fresh Sausage Gravy
- Fresh Squeezed OJ
- House Made Bloody Mary Mix
- House Made Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Biscuit Love is also making cocktails available for carryout.
- Cocktails:
- The Bloody – Freshly Made Spicy Mix, Tennessee Legend’s Vodka
- The Mimosa – Freshly Squeezed OJ, Sparkling White Wine
- Beer:
- Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
- Black Abbey 44 Coffee Porter
- Gypsy Circus Raindancer Cider
- Hutton & Smith Igneous IPA
- Jackalope Thunder Anne APA
- Oskar Blues Rosé for Daze
- Blackberry Farm Brewing Fenceline Saison
- Yazoo Daddy-O Pilsner