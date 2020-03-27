Biscuit Love launches pantry with online ordering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local Nashville hotspot Biscuit Love has opened a pantry in the wake of the COIVD-19 Pandemic.

Biscuit Love is accepting online orders, just click here to order.

LOCATIONS: Gulch – 316 11th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203

Hillsboro Village – 2001 Belcourt Avenue Nashville, TN, 37212

Downtown Franklin – 132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin, TN, 37064

Store Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

A few of the items available include (all are available via online ordering):

Benton’s Bacon

Bear Creek Ground Beef

Willow Farms Eggs

TN Real Milk, Buttermilk, and Cream

Muletown All-Purpose Blend Coffee

Also available from the Biscuit Love Pantry, a few items straight from the BL menus:

Biscuit Love Sausage seasoning

Biscuit Love Love Dust

Biscuit Love Chai Mix

Biscuit Love Jam Jars

Fresh Sausage Gravy

Fresh Squeezed OJ

House Made Bloody Mary Mix

House Made Sweet/Unsweet Tea

Biscuit Love is also making cocktails available for carryout.