1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Biscuit Love launches pantry with online ordering

News 2 Take out

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local Nashville hotspot Biscuit Love has opened a pantry in the wake of the COIVD-19 Pandemic.

Biscuit Love is accepting online orders, just click here to order.

LOCATIONS: Gulch – 316 11th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203

Hillsboro Village – 2001 Belcourt Avenue Nashville, TN, 37212

Downtown Franklin – 132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin, TN, 37064

Store Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

A few of the items available include (all are available via online ordering):

  • Benton’s Bacon
  • Bear Creek Ground Beef
  • Willow Farms Eggs
  • TN Real Milk, Buttermilk, and Cream
  • Muletown All-Purpose Blend Coffee

Also available from the Biscuit Love Pantry, a few items straight from the BL menus:

  • Biscuit Love Sausage seasoning
  • Biscuit Love Love Dust
  • Biscuit Love Chai Mix
  • Biscuit Love Jam Jars
  • Fresh Sausage Gravy
  • Fresh Squeezed OJ
  • House Made Bloody Mary Mix
  • House Made Sweet/Unsweet Tea

Biscuit Love is also making cocktails available for carryout.

  • Cocktails:
    • The Bloody – Freshly Made Spicy Mix, Tennessee Legend’s Vodka
    • The Mimosa – Freshly Squeezed OJ, Sparkling White Wine
  • Beer:
    • Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
    • Black Abbey 44 Coffee Porter
    • Gypsy Circus Raindancer Cider
    • Hutton & Smith Igneous IPA
    • Jackalope Thunder Anne APA
    • Oskar Blues Rosé for Daze
    • Blackberry Farm Brewing Fenceline Saison
    • Yazoo Daddy-O Pilsner

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories