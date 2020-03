Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arby’s restaurants across the Nashville area will be offering drive-thru deals every week.

The deals started this week and will run as long as needed.

This week’s deal: a 2 for $6 deal which applies to Arby’s Crispy Fish, Crispy Chicken and Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar. No coupons required.

You can get notifications for deals in the weeks to come by signing up for them here.