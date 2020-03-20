Take 2: WGU Tennessee

WGU Tennessee is an accredited nonprofit online University.

WGU Tennessee is helping adults go back to school through its annual TENN-K Scholarship Program.

The university was founded by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam as part of the Drive to 55.

“We’re giving away $100,000, so 10, $10,000 scholarships, which covers a significant amount of what it would cost to go to WGU and complete a degree. Uh, we love giving away the scholarship. We often do our awards in person going in — to surprise people at their workplace with a big check. We really are dedicated to helping adults in Tennessee go back and earn a degree,” said Dr. Kimberly Estep, Chancellor of WGU Tennessee.

Visit WGU Tennessee’s website clicking here.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by WGU Tennessee. For more Take 2 segments click here.