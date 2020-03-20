Take 2: Nashville Rescue Mission

There are more than 800 people, including mothers and children, staying at Nashville Rescue Mission because they are homeless.

Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for donations during Easter season to make it a special Easter for families.

“Oh, we’re so excited about the Easter season. It’s a great time at Nashville Rescue Mission. We’re celebrating new life, we’re celebrating spring, all of those things and we’re really culminating that together with the wonderful meal for all of our guests and clients, our men, women, and children who are staying there,” said Reverend Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. ” So, we need hams, five hundred hams because we’re going to serve over 5,000 meals on that weekend. And then everything else that goes along with it that you can imagine, green beans, potatoes, bread, pies all of those things would be really helpful for this meal.”

To donate food for Easter or volunteer, visit the Nashville Rescue Mission’s website by clicking here. You can also call 615-255-2475.

This Take 2 segment was sponsored by Nashville Rescue Mission. Click here for more Take 2 segments.