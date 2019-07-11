Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Newsfeed Now
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Smoke alarm recalled due to risk of failure to alert consumer of fire
Top Stories
Caleb Plant to defend title in memory of his mother
Police: 15-month-old East TN boy dies after being accidentally run over in driveway
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Clarksville family’s car stolen twice in less than two weeks
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Top Stories
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Despite booming market, Nashville still experiences job turnover
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Caleb Plant to defend title in memory of his mother
Top Stories
Former Titan, Vol Albert Haynesworth says he needs kidney transplant
Top Stories
Tennessee Titans Host 7 on 7 Tournament, Lineman Challenge
Vanderbilt works to enhance fan experience
Ready for confetti: NYC to honor Women’s World Cup champs
Titans announce training camp schedule
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
economy
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Now Hiring: Nashville’s growth creates evolving job market
Trending Stories
Police: 15-month-old East TN boy dies after being accidentally run over in driveway
Clarksville family’s car stolen twice in less than two weeks
Growth impacting Rutherford Co. property, developers
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
New Madison development to become home of Music City Roots
Don't Miss
Smoke alarm recalled due to risk of failure to alert consumer of fire
Caleb Plant to defend title in memory of his mother
Police: 15-month-old East TN boy dies after being accidentally run over in driveway
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Clarksville family’s car stolen twice in less than two weeks
Growth impacting Rutherford Co. property, developers
National Weather Service launching extra weather balloons to help track ‘Barry’
Community Calendar