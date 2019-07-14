drunk driving

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Newsfeed Now
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama
Top Stories
Reports: Facebook faces $5B FTC fine, largest ever in tech
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
Barry’s effects moving into Middle TN; Flooding threat on the rise
Police investigate after US flag removed during protest
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Sports Digital Extra- ‘Best of the Week’
Top Stories
Djokovic edges Federer in 5 sets for 5th Wimbledon trophy
Top Stories
Garrison Mathews splashes into NBA Summer League
WATCH: Talkin’ Titans with Buck Reising
Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams’ bid for 24th Slam
JJ Bleday is officially a Miami Marlin
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
drunk driving
Nashville man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed his passenger
Trending Stories
Barry’s effects moving into Middle TN; Flooding threat on the rise
Police investigate after US flag removed during protest
Nashville man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed his passenger
Country singer Granger Smith’s son saved 2 lives with his organ donation, wife says
Police: Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville
Don't Miss
Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama
Reports: Facebook faces $5B FTC fine, largest ever in tech
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
Barry’s effects moving into Middle TN; Flooding threat on the rise
Police investigate after US flag removed during protest
Nashville man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed his passenger
Country singer Granger Smith’s son saved 2 lives with his organ donation, wife says
Community Calendar