Dejuan Buckley

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Top Stories
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Smoky Mountains
Alaska man charged with illegally killing polar bear
2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Top Stories
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Despite booming market, Nashville still experiences job turnover
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Top Stories
Derrick Morgan announces retirement
Top Stories
Opinion: Baseball isn’t dying, but it needs reviving
WATCH: Sports Digital Extra- ‘Best of the Week’
Djokovic edges Federer in 5 sets for 5th Wimbledon trophy
Garrison Mathews splashes into NBA Summer League
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Dejuan Buckley
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Trending Stories
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Derrick Morgan announces retirement
Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Smoky Mountains
Alaska man charged with illegally killing polar bear
2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack
Don't Miss
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Smoky Mountains
Alaska man charged with illegally killing polar bear
2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack
Police investigate after US flag removed during protest
Community Calendar