Daicori Saunders

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
4th of July
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in recent Murfreesboro murder
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders
Nashville man charged with LGBT hate crime, church burglary in Connecticut
Man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker appears in court
Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 disposable razors
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
WATCH: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge special
Top Stories
Gray areas in drug testing still a concern for Hemp users
Security becoming a concern for hemp farmers
Investors look to hemp stocks for high profits
Newsmaker: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Nashville Predators sign Matt Duchene to 7-year contract
Top Stories
Predators close in on Matt Duchene
Top Stories
United States takes down France 2-1, moves to Semifinals
WATCH: Steve McNair’s top fan-favorite moments as Titan
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Vandy fan rides in style to College World Series
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Daicori Saunders
Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in recent Murfreesboro murder
Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders
Trending Stories
Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders
Nashville man charged with LGBT hate crime, church burglary in Connecticut
Man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker appears in court
Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 disposable razors
2 teens charged after loaded AR-15 rifle found in East Nashville
New TN laws in effect July 1
Don't Miss
Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in recent Murfreesboro murder
Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders
Nashville man charged with LGBT hate crime, church burglary in Connecticut
Man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker appears in court
Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 disposable razors
House committee files lawsuit over Trump’s tax returns
Trump campaign announces $105M raised during 2nd quarter
Community Calendar