Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns
Top Stories
DA: Blood, hair found on shovel linked to Baby Joe case
17-year-old girl dies after falling from bluff in Maury County
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County
Authorities search for missing 13-year-old Kentucky girl
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Top Stories
Safety a top priority as school year set to begin
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Titans hand-deliver season tickets
Top Stories
Preds sign Colton Sissons to 7-year deal
Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face rape charge in Las Vegas
TSU’s Christion Abercrombie honored by Ohio Valley Conference
Three Titans placed on Physically Unable to Perform list
Local CrossFit athlete making incredible comeback
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Community
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
contract
Preds sign Colton Sissons to 7-year deal
Trending Stories
Franklin Police looking for man who reportedly stole nearly $1,500 in fragrances
DA: Blood, hair found on shovel linked to Baby Joe case
Preds sign Colton Sissons to 7-year deal
17-year-old girl dies after falling from bluff in Maury County
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County
Don't Miss
Senators unveil compromise to reduce drug costs for seniors
USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns
DA: Blood, hair found on shovel linked to Baby Joe case
17-year-old girl dies after falling from bluff in Maury County
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County
Authorities search for missing 13-year-old Kentucky girl
Community Calendar