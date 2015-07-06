Connecticut River

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Explosive device blows up at Montana school, no injuries
Top Stories
Man charged in connection to missing Gallatin boy found safe on Monday
Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park
‘I Love Lucy’ premiered 68 years ago today
One-third of Texas cheer team kicked off over violations
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Interactive Map: The most haunted places in Tennessee
Top Stories
Murfreesboro seeing steady population growth, prosperity & challenges
Top Stories
Publishing legend has given voice to Nashville’s black community for nearly 30 years
Is the ‘sanctuary cities triangle’ over?
Grassroots group fights to defend Tennessee immigrants, fears for safety in current climate
Growing number of migrant farmworkers in Tennessee helping Ag economy
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Decision time for Vrabel: Mariota or Tannehill?
Top Stories
Titans bench Marcus Mariota in loss at Denver
Protection problems persist for Titans in Denver
WATCH- Breaking down Titans loss with Turron Davenport
Denver’s defense leads Broncos past Titans 16-0
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man charged in connection to missing Gallatin boy found safe on Monday
Connecticut River
Police search for missing baby of man who jumped off Conn. bridge
Trending Stories
What’s ahead for winter in Middle Tennessee?
Tennessee murder suspect ‘Woo Woo’ captured in Florida after standoff
Man charged in connection to missing Gallatin boy found safe on Monday
Orionid meteor shower happening now, peaks next week
Cyntoia Brown-Long argues for redemption in memoir
Don't Miss
Seymour family shares shock from vacation, finding 44 pounds of cocaine washed ashore in S.C.
Juvenile arrested after string of Hendersonville car break-ins
Bill aims at giving more time for pregnant mothers to use lottery scholarships
Owners of historic properties may soon get tax breaks
Man with snake carjacks Millersville couple
What’s ahead for winter in Middle Tennessee?
Warner and Kaine introduce ‘Virginia Beach Strong Act’ in Senate
Community Calendar