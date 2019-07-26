Columbia TN

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Investigation underway in Maury County
Top Stories
Suspect sought in armed robbery at convenience store near Wedgewood-Houston
La Vergne Fire Rescue Department unveils new bullet proof vests
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
Nonprofit creating program to help teachers spot signs of sex trafficking
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Top Stories
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
Top Stories
Teens work to find solutions as number of guns found in schools rise
Top Stories
Tennessee districts to start school year with new app for reporting threats
Security Upgrade: Robertson County schools place SRO on every campus
Tennessee school officials, police crackdown on bus safety
Dept. of Education teams up with Homeland Security, focusing on school safety
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Titans ditch cheap label in a big way
Top Stories
WATCH: Kevin Byard reacts to multi-year deal with Titans
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans’ Taylor Lewan gets full support of Robinson, teammates
Titans make Kevin Byard highest-paid safety in NFL history
Titans’ Delanie Walker shares smiles and backpacks at annual Back to School Blitz
Opinion: Marcus Mariota, hit us with your best shot!
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Community
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Columbia TN
Investigation underway in Maury County
Suspect sought in armed robbery at convenience store near Wedgewood-Houston
Trending Stories
Suspect sought in armed robbery at convenience store near Wedgewood-Houston
La Vergne Fire Rescue Department unveils new bullet proof vests
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
New video shows different perspective from Monday’s ICE situation in Hermitage
Police looking for mother, son missing out of Dickson Co.
Don't Miss
Investigation underway in Maury County
Suspect sought in armed robbery at convenience store near Wedgewood-Houston
La Vergne Fire Rescue Department unveils new bullet proof vests
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
Nonprofit creating program to help teachers spot signs of sex trafficking
North Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to South
Police looking for mother, son missing out of Dickson Co.
Community Calendar