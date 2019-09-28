cold case murder

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Student journalist scores big scoop in Trump-Ukraine story
Top Stories
Asian American groups oppose Cambodian refugee deportations
Nashville man critically injured in Friday’s two-car collision on Lebanon Pike dies
Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others
Keep calm and vape on: UK embraces e-cigarettes, US cautious
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Franklin bookstore owners serve as back story for book turned into movie
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
Top Stories
Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
Gun store burglaries contribute to dangerous trend
Federal firearms charges on the rise as Nashville cracks down on gun crime
Metro police continue efforts to crack down on juveniles with guns
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Preds enter the regular season, ready to win it all
Top Stories
No. 14 Iowa throttles Middle Tennessee 48-3
Vaughn, Neal lead Vanderbilt over Northern Illinois 24-18
WATCH: Titans vs. Falcons preview with Derrick Mason
WATCH: Preds among StubHub’s top 10 in-demand teams for the first time
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
cold case murder
3 years later, family won’t give up after son shot and killed driving in East Nashville
Trending Stories
Nashville man critically injured in Friday’s two-car collision on Lebanon Pike dies
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Bacteria likely hiding in your household washing machine
Police: Parents slept while baby overdosed on Fentanyl
1 twin dies, 1 lives in hot Alabama car
Don't Miss
Ending the border emergency
Rob Garrison, ‘Karate Kid’ actor, dead at 59
Tennessee group rescues over 50 dogs rescued from overcrowded Louisiana shelter
Metro police respond to stabbing, double shooting in East Nashville
Bacteria likely hiding in your household washing machine
Prescription medications, narcotics stolen from local pharmacy
Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars — but they’re not cheap
Community Calendar