class c felony

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Hagerty says ties to President Trump part of his Senate run conversation with Tennesseans
Top Stories
Former TSU student pleads guilty to putting toilet water in roommate’s drinks
Local rescue takes in more Hurricane Dorian evacuees
The Latest: Dorian lashing parts of Florida with high winds
Texas shooter got gun at private sale; denied in 2014 check
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Clarksville in the midst of dramatic change
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Jack Daniel’s
Top Stories
Middle Tenn. man living with rare genetic disease wants to help others live their best life
Behind the Scenes: Nissan plant adds clout to Nashville’s burgeoning export industry
Global economy, airport expansion will land Nashville more international flights
The new capital of the South: Nashville emerges as hot spot for foreign properties
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Walker says connection with Mariota is, “like riding a bike.”
Top Stories
Auburn jumps to No. 10 in AP rankings
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
Pruitt: There’s no ‘dust you sprinkle’ to fix Tennessee’s issues
WATCH: Turron Davenport shares thoughts on Titans’ 53-man roster
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates
class c felony
Former TSU student pleads guilty to putting toilet water in roommate’s drinks
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Kingston Springs Elementary School now releasing students after lockout
Judge sentences Antioch church shooter to life without parole, plus nearly 300 years
Walker says connection with Mariota is, “like riding a bike.”
Clarksville receives $1.82M grant for pedestrian bridge
Group demands Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches at gunpoint
Don't Miss
Group demands Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches at gunpoint
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend at West Nashville market
Neighbor: Texas gunman was ‘violent, aggressive person’
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas
‘But by the grace of God I’m sitting here talking to you today,’ survivor warns Tennesseans of salmonella
Hopkinsville resident rushed to Vanderbilt hospital for snake bite
Community Calendar