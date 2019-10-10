Christy Robb

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Colleagues of Antioch mother stabbed to death say she was well-liked by all
Top Stories
Some Tennesseans observe governor’s day of prayer and fasting
Police investigating shooting in North Nashville
House Democrats subpoena indicted Giuliani associates
Clarksville man found on road with injuries dies, police seeking information
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Publishing legend has given voice to Nashville’s black community for nearly 30 years
Top Stories
Is the ‘sanctuary cities triangle’ over?
Top Stories
Grassroots group fights to defend Tennessee immigrants, fears for safety in current climate
Growing number of migrant farmworkers in Tennessee helping Ag economy
ICE in Tennessee: Man faces fifth deportation from United States
ICE: Man sought during Hermitage human chain incident is a convicted criminal
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans prepare for the altitude in Denver
Top Stories
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 7
WATCH: Titans new kicker Cody Parkey getting a ‘fresh’ start
Cory Curtis: Week 6 NFL Power Rankings
Radio host staying atop business until Vols win
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Christy Robb
Colleagues of Antioch mother stabbed to death say she was well-liked by all
Trending Stories
Mother can finally hold baby born without skin
Nashville father charged with child abuse in belt beating
La Vergne mother wants justice after son killed in driveway
‘Kill it immediately’: 3-foot long fish that can live on land found in Georgia waters
Nashville PD investigating fatal shooting of man found shot in the head
Don't Miss
Dancin’ in the District returns to downtown Nashville
NFL player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, gives money to hospital instead
Spirit Airlines begins service at Nashville airport
Milk, soda more hydrating than water, according to study
Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors
‘Kill it immediately’: 3-foot long fish that can live on land found in Georgia waters
Californians hilariously meme their way through PG&E shutoffs
Community Calendar