Christy Dedman

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
4th of July
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Amusement park reminder of hurricane may soon come down
Top Stories
Seattle Children’s Hospital cited for deadly mold problems
Suspected drunk driver slams into Nashville fire truck
Shelter Cup hockey tournament to benefit Metro shelter
23-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Clarksville basketball court
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
WATCH: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge special
Top Stories
Gray areas in drug testing still a concern for Hemp users
Security becoming a concern for hemp farmers
Investors look to hemp stocks for high profits
Newsmaker: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Tennessee Smokies apologize, delete Kaepernick tweet
Top Stories
Titans star Derrick Henry an ESPY Finalist
Top Stories
Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen passes away at 38
USMNT to play Semifinal in Music City ahead of Fourth of July festivities
USMNT gears up for Gold Cup Semifinal in Nashville
ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman breaks down US women’s national team’s big win
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Christy Dedman
Remembering Metro officers killed in the line of duty
Trending Stories
23-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Clarksville basketball court
WATCH: July 4th fireworks in downtown Nashville
Woman seen licking Blue Bell ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison
Bahamas police: 7 Americans killed in helicopter crash
Remembering Metro officers killed in the line of duty
4th of July events around Middle TN
Don't Miss
Amusement park reminder of hurricane may soon come down
Seattle Children’s Hospital cited for deadly mold problems
Suspected drunk driver slams into Nashville fire truck
Shelter Cup hockey tournament to benefit Metro shelter
23-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Clarksville basketball court
WATCH: July 4th fireworks in downtown Nashville
Woman seen licking Blue Bell ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison
Community Calendar