christopher escue

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
News 2 Special Report: Crime in School
Top Stories
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring!
House fire under investigation in Goodlettsville
Mom arrested after high-speed chase in Robertson County
Police: Tennessee officer shot and killed, wife facing murder charges
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
News 2 Special Report: Crime in School
Top Stories
Nashville airport soars to new heights without budget bust
Top Stories
Metro teachers feel $42M budget shortfall
How do incentives impact Nashville’s budget shortfall?
Caution: Traffic trouble remains constant in Nashville
Business owners talk pros, cons of Nashville’s growth
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Fleury makes 19 saves, Golden Knights beat Predators 3-0
Top Stories
Vanderbilt hosts Florida, looking to end SEC losing streak
Top Stories
Tennessee Titans: Henry named FedEx Ground Player of the Year
Ryan Tannehill named NFL’s ‘Comeback Player of the Year’
WATCH: Predators changing mindset, moving in right direction
Maine’s 83-year-old super fan will be at the Super Bowl
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
12
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Cheatham County Schools
1
of
/
12
Closings
Humphreys County Schools
2
of
/
12
Closings
Lebanon Special School District
3
of
/
12
Closings
Maury County Schools
4
of
/
12
Closings
Overton County Schools
5
of
/
12
Closings
Putnam County Schools
6
of
/
12
Closings
Restoring Hope Christian Academy
7
of
/
12
Closings
Robertson County Schools
8
of
/
12
Closings
Southgate Children's Academy
9
of
/
12
Closings
Stewart County Schools
10
of
/
12
Closings
Tullahoma City Schools
11
of
/
12
Closings
Wilson County Schools
12
of
/
12
christopher escue
Veteran, father wrongfully jailed in Nashville for weeks after name mix-up
Don't Miss
News 2 Special Report: Crime in School
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring!
House fire under investigation in Goodlettsville
Mom arrested after high-speed chase in Robertson County
Police: Tennessee officer shot and killed, wife facing murder charges
Columbia police search for Burger King robbery suspects
Scouts celebrate anniversary in Middle Tennessee
Trending Stories
Police: Tennessee officer shot and killed, wife facing murder charges
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring!
Veteran, father wrongfully jailed in Nashville for weeks after name mix-up
Columbia police search for Burger King robbery suspects
2nd suspect in Clarksville homicide arrested
Community Calendar